Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after acquiring an additional 440,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after acquiring an additional 297,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,799,000 after acquiring an additional 103,741 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,731,000 after buying an additional 202,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

M&T Bank stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.06. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

