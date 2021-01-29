Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 311,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.