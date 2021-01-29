Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,381,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Teleflex by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.27.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $381.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.48 and a 200 day moving average of $373.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

