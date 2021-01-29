Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ALLETE worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $84.18.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

