Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,440 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,311,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 527,407 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 15.1% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,814,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,281,000 after purchasing an additional 631,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

