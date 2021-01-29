Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,269 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Pentair worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

PNR opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.