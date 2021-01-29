Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,152,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 422,862 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PulteGroup by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

PulteGroup stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

