Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.24 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after purchasing an additional 797,162 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 312.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 287,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $788,231. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of HSY opened at $148.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.49.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

