Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

NYSE FDS opened at $308.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.93.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,102 shares of company stock worth $1,359,584. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

