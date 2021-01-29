Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,990 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 200,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,830,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

