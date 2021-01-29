Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.61 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE INFO opened at $87.80 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.