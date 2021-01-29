Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

