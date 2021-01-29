Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Oshkosh by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,358,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Oshkosh by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

