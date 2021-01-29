Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.13.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $200.30 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $211.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.44 and a 200 day moving average of $174.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

