Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 167.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,248,000 after purchasing an additional 631,833 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after buying an additional 503,089 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,848,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 356,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after purchasing an additional 303,592 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $149.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.46.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

