Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in V.F. by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in V.F. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays raised their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

VFC opened at $79.37 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.