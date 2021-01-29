Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,070 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in CBRE Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $63.99 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.