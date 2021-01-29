Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,813 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of STORE Capital worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 749.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $31.91 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.