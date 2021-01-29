Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,946 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,659,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,365,000 after purchasing an additional 161,681 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,155,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,544,000 after purchasing an additional 157,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $41.42 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

