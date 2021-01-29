Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,580 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR opened at $144.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

