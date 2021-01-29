Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,551,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $15,036,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.59.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $325.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.51 and its 200-day moving average is $278.96. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

