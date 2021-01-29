Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 423,510 McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 423,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of McAfee at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $20.14 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCFE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pritchard Capital initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

