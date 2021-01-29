Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 580.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $330.24 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

