Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,739,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.97 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

