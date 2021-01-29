Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 195,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after buying an additional 113,544 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,642 shares of company stock valued at $103,903,009. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

NYSE CLX opened at $209.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.11. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

