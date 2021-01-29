Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,035 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 23.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point upped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.82.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $536.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.75 and a 200 day moving average of $520.73. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,200 shares of company stock valued at $29,266,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

