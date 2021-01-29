Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,817 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,817 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 865.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.60.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $355.13 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

