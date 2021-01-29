Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,238 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 23,238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.