Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 118.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,992 shares of company stock valued at $647,696. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $121.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.13.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

