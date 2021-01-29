NIX (NIX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.52 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, NIX has traded up 151.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX token can now be bought for about $0.0929 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $49,868.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,811.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.97 or 0.03866490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00387024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.47 or 0.01167645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 115.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.49 or 0.00495512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00401655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00244985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00021831 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,654,015 tokens. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars.

