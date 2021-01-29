NoLimitCoin (NLC2) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,196.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 74.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 102.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $12,196.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012567 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,921,645 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

