Nord Finance (NORD) Price Reaches $4.54 on Top Exchanges

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 65.3% higher against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for $4.54 or 0.00013715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00129569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00066645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00314942 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 636,912 coins.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars.

