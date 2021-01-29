Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

NAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 106,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

