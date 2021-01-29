Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.77.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day moving average of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

