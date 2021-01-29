NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS NOEJF remained flat at $$36.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

