Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires Shares of 22,488 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.15.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $290.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.34. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $310.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

