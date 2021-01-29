Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.