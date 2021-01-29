Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $3.33 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $244.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.34 and its 200 day moving average is $223.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.