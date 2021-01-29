Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 376.2% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,751,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,000 shares during the period. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth $391,925,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 310.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 913,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,740,000 after purchasing an additional 690,811 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in NetEase by 2,836.3% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 216,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 209,290 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,587,000.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NetEase stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $128.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.