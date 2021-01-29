Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 1,897 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.07% of Cognex worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Cognex by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cognex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $11,342,279.90. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,038 shares of company stock worth $29,326,959 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $81.53 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $88.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

