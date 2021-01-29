Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 25,948 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,948 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $197.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

