Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 837 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.12% of MSA Safety worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1,923.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 349,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 51,776.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 196,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,934,000 after buying an additional 112,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $12,196,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $158.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average is $137.95. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $165.63.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $2,308,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

