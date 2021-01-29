Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases Shares of 111,375 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of SSNC opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

