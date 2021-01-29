Norris Perne & French LLP MI Reduces Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,165 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.07% of Avantor worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of AVTR opened at $29.54 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

