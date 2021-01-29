North Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) Trading Down 0.1%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.86. 1,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 36,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $1,464,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $8,263,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $2,040,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $1,530,000.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.