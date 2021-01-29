Northamber plc (NAR.L) (LON:NAR) Plans GBX 0.30 Dividend

Northamber plc (NAR.L) (LON:NAR) declared a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON NAR traded down GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 55.25 ($0.72). 5,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,730. Northamber plc has a 1 year low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.26. The stock has a market cap of £15.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1.94.
Northamber plc (NAR.L) Company Profile
