Northamber plc (NAR.L) (LON:NAR) Plans GBX 0.30 Dividend

Northamber plc (NAR.L) (LON:NAR) declared a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON NAR traded down GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 55.25 ($0.72). 5,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,730. Northamber plc has a 1 year low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.26. The stock has a market cap of £15.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1.94.

Northamber plc (NAR.L) Company Profile

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes computers, peripheral equipment, and related services to resellers in the United Kingdom. The company sells tablets, computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory and optical storage products; and visual accessories, AV accessories, large format visual solutions, digital signage products, and projectors.

