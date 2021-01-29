Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $377.91.

Shares of NOC opened at $293.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.81 and its 200-day moving average is $314.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.