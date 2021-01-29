Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $353.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $377.00 to $353.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.50.

NYSE NOC opened at $293.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.81 and a 200 day moving average of $314.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

