NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NorthWestern.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.
Shares of NWE opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.
About NorthWestern
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
