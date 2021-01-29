NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NorthWestern.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NorthWestern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

