Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.65. 25,309,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 15,524,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after buying an additional 1,646,265 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

